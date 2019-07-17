Pinnacle Holdings Has Lowered Its Position in Ameriserv Financial (ASRV) by $22.91 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Celgene Com (CELG) Stock Rose, Holder Fcg Advisors Cut Position

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Ameriserv Financial (ASRV) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 5,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,026 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723.71M, down from 185,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Ameriserv Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.28M market cap company. It closed at $4.12 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ASRV News: 02/04/2018 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC ASRV.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q EPS 10c; 22/04/2018 – DJ AmeriServ Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASRV); 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ Raises Dividend to 2c Vs. 1.5c; 24/04/2018 – AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting: Live Webcast Today; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q Net Interest Income $8.75 Million; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $8.7 MLN VS $8.5 MLN

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20 million, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 3.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PRESIDENT & COO SCOTT A. SMITH; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Large Cap Etf (VV) by 8,618 shares to 13,619 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Bulshs 2022 Hy by 16,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Limited Co accumulated 46,428 shares. 862,594 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Earnest Partners Lc invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn holds 21,090 shares. Jnba Advisors reported 390 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Regions Corporation reported 57,763 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). South State has 40,601 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested in 0.14% or 3,760 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 37,100 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Company holds 0.51% or 28,833 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Legacy Capital has 1.3% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 29,442 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.34 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold ASRV shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 5.55 million shares or 4.18% more from 5.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Commercial Bank Pa invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 545,028 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 2,339 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Beese Fulmer Investment Management holds 0.01% or 11,000 shares. Minerva Advsr Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) for 128,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 768,367 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 58,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 19,955 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). State Bank Of Mellon owns 11,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Llc, Oklahoma-based fund reported 180,026 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 10,799 shares. Northern Tru has 39,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 36,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3,458 activity.