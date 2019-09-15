Pinnacle Holdings Has Lifted Its Unisys (UIS) Position by $46.61 Million; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake by $561,589 as Stock Value Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 511 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 6,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 207,150 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 4,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 70,290 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683.22M, up from 65,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 977,769 shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 19/03/2018 – IDEMIA Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold UIS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 59.00 million shares or 1.51% less from 59.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd holds 400 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.36M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 27,500 shares. Victory invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Sei has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Phocas Finance Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 634,655 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 17,593 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 40,079 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 176,781 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 85,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 37,085 shares. Pnc Group has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 840 shares to 51,976 shares, valued at $1.58B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,509 shares, and cut its stake in Civista Bancshares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 58,957 shares to 103,595 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.22 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bridges Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 812 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.49% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 5,629 were reported by Comerica Natl Bank. Convergence Investment Partners holds 0.12% or 457 shares in its portfolio. 4,480 were reported by Navellier And Assocs. Burney Com holds 0.83% or 12,487 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Los Angeles Equity Rech Inc reported 0.76% stake. Norinchukin Bankshares The stated it has 3,473 shares. Jefferies invested in 0% or 580 shares. 201 are owned by Ledyard National Bank & Trust. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 40,187 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Company owns 8,477 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio.

