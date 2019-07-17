Pinnacle Holdings Has Lifted 3M (MMM) Position; Holowesko Partners LTD Increased Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased 3M (MMM) stake by 0.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 99 shares as 3M (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 19,084 shares with $3.97 billion value, up from 18,985 last quarter. 3M now has $103.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 1.06M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 1.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd acquired 15,000 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)'s stock rose 17.36%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 1.14 million shares with $49.18 million value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $48.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 1.43 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com published: "AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire" on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "AIG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire" published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire" with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Shares for $51,710 were bought by Vaughan Therese M.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 15 by Compass Point.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 49,000 shares to 1.60 million valued at $48.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 53,700 shares and now owns 178,500 shares. Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) stake by 3,751 shares to 104,485 valued at $2.43 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) stake by 1,568 shares and now owns 159,949 shares. Nmi Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,290 shares. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of stock. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock or 3,123 shares. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of stock. The insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "3M -1% as RBC says reputation 'eroding' – Seeking Alpha" on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha" published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com" on July 12, 2019.