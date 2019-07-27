Pinnacle Holdings Has Increased Its Antero Midstream (AM) Holding; Moodys (MCO) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Moodys Corp (MCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 229 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 205 decreased and sold positions in Moodys Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 159.78 million shares, down from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Moodys Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 18 to 19 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 174 Increased: 153 New Position: 76.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Antero Midstream Corp (AM) stake by 211.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 211,422 shares as Antero Midstream Corp (AM)’s stock rose 0.91%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 311,361 shares with $4.29 billion value, up from 99,939 last quarter. Antero Midstream Corp now has $4.79B valuation. The stock decreased 9.31% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 8.12M shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 24.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Eqt Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) stake by 2,287 shares to 65,065 valued at $3.00B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) stake by 1,145 shares and now owns 116,890 shares. Freddie Mac (FMCKI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold AM shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.37 million shares or 98.47% less from 89.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Co reported 311,361 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability accumulated 1.03 million shares or 2.24% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM).

Altarock Partners Llc holds 19.45% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation for 1.13 million shares. Triple Frond Partners Llc owns 875,628 shares or 18.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Windacre Partnership Llc has 15.03% invested in the company for 1.49 million shares. The -based Marshfield Associates has invested 11.74% in the stock. Akre Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 5.68 million shares.

