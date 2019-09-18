Pinnacle Holdings Has Increased Antero Midstream (AM) Holding by $74.80 Million as Stock Price Declined; Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Holder S&T Bank Increased Position

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Antero Midstream (AM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.19% . The hedge fund held 317,889 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 billion, up from 311,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Antero Midstream for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 8.75 million shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M

S&T Bank increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 16,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 166,772 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 149,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 690,618 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SAYS RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 EPS $1.87-EPS $1.89; 04/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Five Studies at the Seventh International Symposium on Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer; 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COUNSYL WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MYRIAD; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 31/05/2018 – MYGN UNIT’S GENESIGHT SHOWED IMPROVED OUTCOMES IN DEPRESSION; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: On Completion of the Transaction, Expected in Myriad’s Fiscal 1Q19, Counsyl Will Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Myriad; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 27C; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: GeneSight Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients With Major Depressive Disorder

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 534 shares to 40,732 shares, valued at $1.48 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,805 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.98, from 0.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold AM shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.25 million shares or 64.18% more from 1.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Llc has 0% invested in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM). Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability reported 3.5% stake.

More notable recent Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Is In Deep Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Midstream: Mr. Market Worries And Worries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4,653 shares to 148,884 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

