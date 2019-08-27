Pinnacle Holdings Has Decreased Stake in Banc Of California (BANC) by $52.16 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Truenorth Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.06 Million

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 71.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 9,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 12,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 9.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California (BANC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 3,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 194,688 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69B, down from 198,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $720.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 80,495 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC)

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67M for 18.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

