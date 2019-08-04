Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Wal (WMT) Position By $3.02 Million; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Sellers Increased By 7.95% Their Shorts

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Wal (WMT) stake by 0.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 19,565 shares with $1.91 billion value, down from 19,596 last quarter. Wal now has $312.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.66M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 30/05/2018 – WAL-MART SHAREHOLDER MEETING: FORMAL BUSINESS & PROXY PROPOSALS; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Said It Would Cut CEO’s Bonus Last Year, and Then Didn’t; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: The deal with Walmart’s disturbing `funeral potatoes’; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank: Selling Entire Stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) had an increase of 7.95% in short interest. CATB's SI was 615,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.95% from 570,000 shares previously. With 115,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB)'s short sellers to cover CATB's short positions. The SI to Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc's float is 5.9%. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 42,099 shares traded. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) has risen 5.62% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Invsts Mgmt invested in 225,624 shares or 1.31% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 32,327 shares. Orrstown Svcs holds 500 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 23,509 shares. Burney Company reported 65,790 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 0.33% stake. Chemung Canal Tru has 46,179 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 3,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Com reported 76,501 shares. Boston Advisors holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 83,770 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 197,767 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. 8,770 are owned by Birmingham Company Inc Al.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. UBS maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $10700 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of WMT in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Daiwa Securities maintained it with “Hold” rating and $104 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Talos Energy stake by 10,800 shares to 62,872 valued at $238.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bok Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) stake by 1,165 shares and now owns 1,575 shares. Contura Energy was raised too.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hold Walmart, Don't Buy More – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2019