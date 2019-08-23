Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Intel (INTC) Position By $1.66 Million; Tekne Capital Management Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Stake By $14.64 Million

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 201.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekne Capital Management Llc acquired 357,077 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 534,136 shares with $22.08 million value, up from 177,059 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $49.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 6.08 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Intel Corporation (INTC) stake by 0.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as Intel Corporation (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 21,644 shares with $1.16 billion value, down from 21,675 last quarter. Intel Corporation now has $206.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 5.87 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.86 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 15.79% above currents $46.55 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 9. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6300 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 26. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6400 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, July 26 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 5. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $60 target. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.61% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Mathes Company, a New York-based fund reported 24,027 shares. Thompson Investment Management invested in 97,993 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.7% or 24,678 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Inv has invested 2.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lynch & In holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 213,124 shares. Lipe And Dalton owns 118,127 shares for 4.67% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest holds 1.05% or 99,466 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm has 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,866 shares. 152,303 are held by Richard Bernstein Advisors. Capital City Tru Co Fl holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 13,663 shares. Barbara Oil reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Primecap Mngmt Communications Ca reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lsv Asset has invested 2.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Enlink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) stake by 245,235 shares to 316,783 valued at $4.05B in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont stake by 99 shares and now owns 20,353 shares. Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) was raised too.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLWS, FSLR, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.