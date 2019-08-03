Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Position in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by $237.06 Million; Professional Advisory Services Increased Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $620,074 as Stock Rose

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 6,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 183,533 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 176,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 3,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 75,265 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 billion, down from 79,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 858,364 shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested in 97,097 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership holds 3,580 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 0% or 1,289 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,280 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. South Street Advsrs Ltd has 0.24% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). North Star Invest Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt holds 0% or 3,310 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 0.19% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 10.20 million shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Llc holds 75,265 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Management invested in 457,540 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Wagner Bowman has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Osterweis Management invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Spinnaker Trust owns 37,708 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,300 shares. Kayne Anderson Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.87M shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 73 shares to 22,655 shares, valued at $1.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 35 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Aceto Corp (Prn).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 9,973 shares to 124,163 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,557 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams holds 32,085 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Woodley Farra Manion accumulated 44,114 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 24,983 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt Inc owns 14,165 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 68,038 shares stake. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.53% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 4.76M are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Accredited Invsts Inc reported 6,971 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset reported 59,817 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 27,593 shares. Northstar Investment Limited Com has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 347,534 shares. Illinois-based Thomas White Limited has invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).