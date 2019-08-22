Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Its Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) as Share Price Rose; Epam Systems (EPAM) Stake Upped by Dsm Capital Partners Llc

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 3,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 75,265 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 billion, down from 79,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 242,063 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 3260.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 688,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 709,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.04 million, up from 21,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $195.74. About 113,227 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont by 99 shares to 20,353 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 99 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Holdings.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16,555 shares to 829,164 shares, valued at $216.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 359,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,068 shares, and cut its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI).