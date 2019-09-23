Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Holding in Teekay (TK) by $180.19 Million as Stock Value Rose; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Continues to Hold Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 198.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 29,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 44,566 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 14,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21M shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Inc (TK) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 52,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 70,839 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243.69 million, down from 123,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Teekay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 600,069 shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Loss/Shr $0.21; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Rev $394.022M; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbriar C (Prn) by 245,000 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $1.69 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 56 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandridge Energy.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 13,456 shares to 68,485 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,333 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Meiji Yasuda Life Co has invested 0.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 15,462 shares. Global Thematic Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.44% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 111,205 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Farallon Management Limited Co has 425,780 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 15,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 516,532 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 6,857 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clough Ptnrs LP holds 0.92% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 126,500 shares. New York-based Etrade Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Lc has 10,737 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp owns 0.16% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 100,453 shares.