Pinnacle Holdings Decreased By $95.11 Million Its Banc Of California (BANC) Stake; Realpage (RP) Shorts Up By 3.6%

Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) had an increase of 3.6% in short interest. RP’s SI was 6.84M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.6% from 6.61M shares previously. With 670,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)’s short sellers to cover RP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 148,917 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Banc Of California (BANC) stake by 3.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 6,809 shares as Banc Of California (BANC)’s stock rose 9.00%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 187,879 shares with $2.62 billion value, down from 194,688 last quarter. Banc Of California now has $726.31 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 160,767 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 16,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 259,305 shares. Ameriprise holds 234,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,695 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 16,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 4,413 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Swiss Fincl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 84,000 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 123,576 shares. Parametric Limited, Washington-based fund reported 179,738 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 563,821 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 15,548 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 21,050 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Altria Group (NYSE:MO) stake by 398 shares to 1,257 valued at $59.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped A T & T (NYSE:T) stake by 962 shares and now owns 5,616 shares. Alaska Communications System (NASDAQ:ALSK) was raised too.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.69M for 16.99 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The Massachusetts-based Stockbridge Ltd Co has invested 8.24% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 22,623 shares. Commerce Comml Bank holds 5,202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 72,900 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 164,583 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Investment Partners L P stated it has 0.3% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Contravisory Mgmt has 0.04% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.65% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability reported 0.45% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has 0.11% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 264,299 shares. 1832 Asset Management L P has 0.06% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $17.01 million activity. 150,000 shares were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd., worth $8.59M.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.10 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 148.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.