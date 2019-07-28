Pinnacle Holdings Continues to Hold Stake in Citigroup (C); As Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Price Rose, Td Asset Management Has Raised Position by $2.30 Million

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 32,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 550,032 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.18M, up from 517,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 753,925 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,524 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28B, up from 20,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 476,143 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Llp accumulated 2.44M shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 794 shares. 835,338 are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com. Tradewinds Limited, Washington-based fund reported 62 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Management (Wy) has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Milestone Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zeke Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.51% or 88,917 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 0.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 151,871 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.87% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 173,518 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability accumulated 1.52 million shares or 0.93% of the stock. Paragon Cap Llc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce Com Inc has invested 1.44% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). New England Rech & stated it has 3.85% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited reported 32,888 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corp has 3,323 shares. Evergreen Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 50 were reported by Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 111,186 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 3,192 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Marietta Inv Partners Limited Liability Company owns 1.51% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 67,188 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability has 0.69% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 386,528 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 13,169 were accumulated by Stock Yards Bancshares Tru.

