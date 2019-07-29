Pinnacle Holdings Boosted Stake in Bok Financial (BOKF); Firefly Value Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Deere & Co (DE) as Shares Declined

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.95 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Bok Financial (BOKF) by 284.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 1,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.45M, up from 410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bok Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 234,192 shares traded or 49.81% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR TRADE CONDITIONS WITH MAJOR COUNTRIES; 07/05/2018 – Fox 23 Oklahoma: Source: OSU to play at BOK Center, Vikings’ home; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Expects Policy Shift to Boost Credibility of Local Currency Markets — Finance Ministry, BOK; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH GEOPOLITICAL RISKS; 16/03/2018 – KT&G shareholders approve reappointment of controversial CEO; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: EFFORTS TO CURB HHOLD DEBT GROWTH NEED TO CONTINUE; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: TRUE EXTERNAL UNCERTAINTIES HAVE RECENTLY INCREASED; 20/03/2018 – LEE: WILL CONSIDER IMPACT OF FED HIKE FOR BOK POLICY; 23/05/2018 – BOK: HEADLINE INFLATION TO GRADUALLY PICK UP; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA INFLATION TO GRADUALLY APPROACH TARGET LEVEL

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OPBK vs. BOKF: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BOK Financial Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Raymond James (RJF) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BOK Financial Reports Quarterly Earnings of $108 million or $1.50 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About BOK Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $257,490 activity.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WGP) by 855 shares to 92,325 shares, valued at $2.90B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 31 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,084 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 52,300 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc reported 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Company has 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 17,073 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 685,412 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.91% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 16 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 8 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 171,879 shares stake. 68 are held by First Personal Financial Ser. 15,559 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Chicago Equity owns 7,561 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment owns 188,216 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martin Communications Tn accumulated 19,390 shares. King Luther Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 25,048 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 9,521 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Inc has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Parsec Financial Mngmt holds 6,515 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,610 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 280,999 shares. 6 are held by Fil. Beese Fulmer owns 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,550 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 1.12 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Country Club Company Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Drexel Morgan holds 1.85% or 13,020 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 16,332 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Manhattan accumulated 1,699 shares or 0% of the stock. Btc Capital Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).