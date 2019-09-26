Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stock Price Rose While Aquiline Capital Partners Trimmed by $1.97 Million Its Position; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Increased Stake

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 34,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.46 million, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 74,306 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 50.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 51,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 153,295 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, up from 101,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 516,831 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 17,864 shares to 79,134 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,920 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp reported 375,000 shares stake. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hanson Doremus Investment invested in 0.48% or 56,957 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 270 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 9,867 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Leavell Invest has invested 0.17% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Capstone reported 33,884 shares. Of Vermont invested in 0.16% or 73,004 shares. First Manhattan Company has 3,500 shares. Security Natl Trust Co stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bluestein R H Communications reported 10,000 shares stake. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,248 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab owns 2.79 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Basswood Ltd has 31,269 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Patten Patten Tn owns 35,357 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited accumulated 5,705 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 21,400 shares. Kennedy Capital Management has invested 0.4% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ironwood Invest Management stated it has 0.95% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 1.05% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 25,964 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,576 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.07M shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 17,415 are held by Etrade Capital Ltd Llc. 20,433 are held by Patten Inc. Victory Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.19% or 1.60 million shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability has 5,231 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.