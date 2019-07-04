Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stock Declined While Woodmont Investment Counsel Raised by $713,502 Its Holding; As Nvidia Com (NVDA) Market Valuation Rose, Blue Fin Capital Increased Position by $433,001

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.17M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 111,987 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,695 shares to 43,313 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 207,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,784 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,000 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Mai Cap Mgmt invested in 4,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 52,944 were reported by Sei Investments. Shell Asset stated it has 10,578 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 18,970 shares. 135,053 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 1.04M are held by Pinnacle Fincl. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 198,190 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Aquiline Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 100% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 490 are owned by First Mercantile Tru. 285,792 are held by Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated owns 1.35 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 11,585 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 7,731 shares. D E Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 386,426 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.46% or 259,285 shares. Navellier & Assocs invested in 1,579 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 399,272 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 0.35% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 14,556 shares. Colony Gp Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,906 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cetera Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fjarde Ap holds 0.38% or 170,431 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

