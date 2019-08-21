Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake Has Raised by Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Trimmed Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position by $499,200 as Market Valuation Declined

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 132,673 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73M, down from 135,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $152.24. About 187,646 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 132,026 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.55% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 150 were reported by Security Natl Tru Com. Arete Wealth Ltd Company reported 4,374 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 32,245 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical has 0.11% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Great West Life Assurance Can has 119,381 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Markston Int Lc holds 0.66% or 32,056 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. 36,282 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 11,147 are held by Qs Invsts Llc. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.09M for 16.99 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Network Inc by 74,000 shares to 710,400 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa accumulated 0.03% or 5,821 shares. Mesirow Investment Mngmt holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 145,605 shares. Regions Financial has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 4,871 shares. 4,000 are held by Hodges Management Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 2,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 34,697 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 12,192 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 12,839 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 0.37% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 5,000 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 6,500 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.14% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 18,985 shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 36,567 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Co Limited Co owns 440,335 shares for 6.38% of their portfolio.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 10,321 shares to 20,485 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,842 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).