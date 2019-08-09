Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Shareholder Aquiline Capital Partners Cut Position by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose; Warburg Pincus Position in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Cut as Stock Value Declined

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 4.77 million shares traded or 8.18% up from the average. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 510,296 shares traded or 28.94% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 36,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ww Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Basswood Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 31,269 shares. Fenimore Asset Management reported 1.06% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Loomis Sayles LP accumulated 225,380 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). First Tru Advisors Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 238 shares. Channing Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.73% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 2.22M are owned by Aquiline Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. 226,906 were reported by Ameriprise. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,667 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 90 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mesirow Investment Mngmt holds 1.23% or 145,605 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $823.55 million activity. 22.50 million Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares with value of $146.48 million were sold by Blackstone Holdings III L.P.. 22.50M Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares with value of $146.48 million were sold by BCP IV GP L.L.C..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warburg Pincus Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). 496 are held by Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) for 15,434 shares.