Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Share Value Rose While Woodmont Investment Counsel Raised by $713,502 Its Position; Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Declined

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 89,214 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 569,778 shares traded or 29.23% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mgmt has 0.65% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Capital Impact Ltd Liability holds 0.6% or 29,448 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Green Square Ltd Liability owns 0.43% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 12,192 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 36,343 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 165,017 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com has 84,355 shares. Forest Hill Limited Liability reported 285,792 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 4,204 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 125,367 shares. Kennedy Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 341,969 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 53,548 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Mendon Capital Advisors Corporation has invested 1.79% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa has 5,821 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares to 200 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,020 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $16.60M for 12.69 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.