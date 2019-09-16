Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Share Price Rose While Aquiline Capital Partners Trimmed by $1.97 Million Its Position; As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Value Declined, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding by $4.12 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.91M market cap company. It closed at $2.06 lastly. It is down 37.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 34,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.46 million, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 648,498 shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 68.75% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 224,000 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $147.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 282,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34 million for 10.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 66,112 shares. Artisan Prtn Lp reported 1.26M shares stake. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr reported 97,011 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Penn Capital Mngmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 52,504 shares. Synovus Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 12,748 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 9,891 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 139,797 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 360 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 35,357 shares. Shell Asset Management Commerce stated it has 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).