Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Market Value Rose While Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped Its Holding; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Price Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $22.11 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 1.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 5.71M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.37 million, down from 7.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 9.08 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 169.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 53,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 85,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 31,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 329,762 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington (HBAN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied RNLC Analyst Target Price: $25 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Downgrades Huntington Bancshares, Calls Premium Valuation Difficult To Justify – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington’s 13th Annual Backpack Index Spotlights the Role of Technology in Rising Back-to-School Costs – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 100,490 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $121.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 193,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 10.21 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management reported 28,896 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Wright Service owns 28,090 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 19,486 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.83% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 3.11 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 688,806 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 518,990 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% or 45,767 shares. Moors & Cabot invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Hap Trading Limited Co holds 0.03% or 24,262 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund invested in 20,813 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PNFP or CHCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PNFP vs. CHCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 46,260 shares to 263,431 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 237,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,540 shares, and cut its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII).