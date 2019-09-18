Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Market Value Rose While Aquiline Capital Partners Lowered Stake; American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 47,687 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, down from 52,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.27. About 163,843 shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 34,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.46M, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 278,629 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 6,057 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc reported 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 21,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 1,250 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 19,147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 823,877 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aquiline Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 100% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Forest Hill Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 256,502 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 3,613 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 41,043 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Inc holds 97,011 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 393,930 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 907 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,555 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35 million for 10.62 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $106.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 94,399 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,729 shares. 15,559 are owned by Comerica Bancorp. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 24,700 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 830 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 1,194 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 502,487 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,276 shares. 19,015 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 14,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 10,189 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 3,318 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 8,019 shares or 0% of the stock.