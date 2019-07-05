Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Market Value Declined While Aquiline Capital Partners Trimmed Stake; Ghost Tree Capital Holds Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 111,987 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP)

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $180.47. About 190,042 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE REVIEW PERIOD; PDUFA DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 19, 2018 FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%); 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage Intacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of Industry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 29/03/2018 – Billboard: Rachael Sage Unveils Howard Jones-Approved Cover of ‘No One Is to Blame’: Exclusive Premiere; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $98.51 million for 11.20 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity. Kanes Stephen sold $3.44 million worth of stock.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tricida Inc.