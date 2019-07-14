Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Market Value Declined While Aquiline Capital Partners Lowered Stake; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Laurion Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $5.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 138,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,861 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 185,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 9.57 million shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – PRADA SPA 1913.HK : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$35.5 FROM HK$23.5; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 12/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO START EU400M DAIMLER EXCHANGEABLE SALE; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman Speaks with CNBC’s Melissa Lee on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” Today; 09/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.50 FROM $8; 01/05/2018 – CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN MEMO TO MORGAN STANLEY STAFF; 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 3.4% of Finish Line; 29/03/2018 – Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for “ln Stitches: A Night of Laughs” on April 27

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 334,184 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Invest Mgmt Com Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Invesco Limited accumulated 0.3% or 20.96 million shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 1,233 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kings Point Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 7,364 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Company Oh holds 5,435 shares. Carroll Fin Associates has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Excalibur Mgmt reported 8,586 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancshares invested in 0.61% or 287,381 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 800,000 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Llc owns 5,335 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ally Financial Inc owns 80,000 shares. Focused Invsts Limited Liability Com invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.09% or 3.63M shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (Call) (NYSE:SCHW) by 89,700 shares to 132,200 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $98.50 million for 11.23 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 19,500 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.39% or 113,198 shares in its portfolio. Mai Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ls Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Dupont Capital Management Corp accumulated 0.01% or 8,552 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 978 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.04% stake. 32,585 were accumulated by Oxbow Ltd Liability Corp. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 285 shares. Prudential Financial owns 70,172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 41,843 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Basswood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 31,269 shares. Principal Finance Grp invested in 0.02% or 323,792 shares.