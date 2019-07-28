Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holding Raised by 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc; As Marathon Oil (MRO) Market Value Declined, Encompass Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25B market cap company. It closed at $13.75 lastly. It is down 27.96% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 11,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,335 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09M, up from 428,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 590,807 shares traded or 59.95% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Raymond James Service Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 98,336 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). First Personal Financial Svcs invested in 0.02% or 935 shares. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa reported 5,821 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 61,526 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Alps invested in 7,044 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 18,400 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 134,861 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,011 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 90 shares stake. Elizabeth Park Advisors has 263,118 shares for 5.75% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,497 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “With bank on board, mixed-use development begins at train station – Nashville Business Journal” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 72% – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stupidly Cheap Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 205,761 shares to 849,551 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.53M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 981,407 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bison and Marathon Enter Into 15-Year Water Infrastructure Agreement – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weibo Corp (WB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marathon Oil Closes on Sale of UK Business – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Upgrades Marathon, Downgrades BP – Benzinga” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.47M shares or 0.75% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 1.13 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 43,967 shares. National Pension Service invested 0.07% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 206,548 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 123,335 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 82,195 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 5.27M shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 507 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Shelton has 0.12% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.63% or 1.78 million shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.19% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Gradient Invests Llc accumulated 2,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 26,793 shares.