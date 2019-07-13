Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Raised Position; Engineers Gate Manager LP Position in Chefs Whse (CHEF) Has Lowered by $369,861 as Stock Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (CHEF) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 11,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, down from 28,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Chefs Whse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 89,867 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 24.73% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Food and Wine: Exclusive: Here Are All the Chefs in ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 EPS 68c-EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.4 BLN TO $1.44 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 334,184 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 41,166 shares. 1.55M were reported by Victory Cap Mngmt. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 141,180 shares. Etrade Cap Management reported 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Utah Retirement invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,894 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 16,855 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Aperio Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 125,367 shares. Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 7,377 shares. Moreover, Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 12,192 shares. Citigroup owns 4,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 171,784 were reported by Phocas.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pinnacle to partner with Memphis nonprofit, fund $500,000 mortgage loan pool – Memphis Business Journal” on January 19, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 25th – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Q1 Earnings Continue – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BNC’s $1.9B acquisition by Pinnacle passes regulatory approval – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: April 07, 2017.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares to 200 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,313 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $60,301 activity. Lecouras Patricia also sold $90,175 worth of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares.

Analysts await The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CHEF’s profit will be $9.28 million for 28.66 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 520.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Chefs’ Warehouse to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Slack Keeps Investors Waiting; Kroger Doubles Down on Digital – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF), The Stock That Zoomed 121% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “High Costs Weigh on Miscellaneous Food Industry Prospects – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chefs’ Warehouse -3.5% despite positive margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,160 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc holds 37,028 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 35,599 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp has 0% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 21,887 shares. Aristotle Boston Lc invested in 0.82% or 508,407 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 155,408 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Mgmt Ltd reported 0.18% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Us Bancshares De stated it has 78,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,938 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,664 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru Communication has invested 0.05% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated Inc reported 13,004 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). First Hawaiian Bancorp has 915 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 80,985 shares to 224,618 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 60,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).