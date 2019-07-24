Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holder Salzhauer Michael Raised Position; Star Group LP (SGU) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding by $477,558

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,548 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 38,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 757,825 shares traded or 116.23% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 83,509 shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has declined 0.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group

More notable recent Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Star Gas Partners L.P. (SGU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Star Gas Partners, L.P. Announces Results from Special Meeting and Renames Company Star Group, L.P. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Star Group, L.P. (SGU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Star Gas Partners, L.P. Files Proxy Statement to Change Federal Income Tax Classification – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Star Gas Partners’ (SGU) CEO Steven Goldman on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management Incorporated has 23 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 401,325 shares stake. Fmr Lc reported 3.43M shares. 373,472 are held by Morgan Stanley. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 0.92% or 178,500 shares in its portfolio. Cove Street Capital Lc has 248,375 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd holds 31,950 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 988 shares. Invesco holds 23,189 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Liability Com accumulated 43,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Lubar & Co Inc owns 1.25M shares. 361,121 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 20,784 shares. First Manhattan reported 3,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 105,114 shares or 0% of the stock.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,743 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 29,732 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 7,928 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.14% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Channing Cap accumulated 288,916 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 15,292 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 94,200 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Franklin invested in 650,696 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 16,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 16,311 shares. 9,576 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. First Trust LP has 165,017 shares.