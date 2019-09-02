Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increased Its Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Boosted by Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 68,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.53M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 352,348 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 19,442 shares to 140,602 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 83,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.15M shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Financial Advisors reported 5,979 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 18,985 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.98M shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc accumulated 84,355 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.22% stake. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 2,102 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 16,311 are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 36,343 shares. 7,064 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 32,200 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Co Lta accumulated 1,928 shares. Old National State Bank In holds 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,220 shares. Waddell Reed Finance invested 0.92% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co owns 8,910 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,132 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,274 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sabal Tru reported 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Riverhead Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 34,668 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm, Israel-based fund reported 5,413 shares. Btr Capital invested in 1.55% or 32,549 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Company reported 8,250 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh owns 1,142 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Bankshares invested in 192,650 shares.