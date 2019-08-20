Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holder Aquiline Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.06 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose While Private Management Group Boosted Position by $509,712

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 184,518 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 10,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 250,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, up from 240,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 6.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo and `The Mission Continues’ Nonprofit Deploy Veteran Volunteers; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 billion fine doesn’t fit the ‘crime’: Securities attorney; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 10,960 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $25.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co by 27,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 905,896 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.

