Pinnacle Financial Partners Upped Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $405,350; Shares Rose; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Boosted Anheuser (BUD) Holding

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 50,384 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 28,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 1,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 15,650 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02M shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 27,884 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 419 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 217,449 shares. Seabridge Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Financial Service invested in 0.01% or 337 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 0.01% stake. Carroll Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Lazard Asset Llc stated it has 1.89M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Thomasville National Bank reported 10,165 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2.57M shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 33,746 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hexavest owns 350 shares.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,771 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,252 shares to 8,002 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.