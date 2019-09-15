Pinnacle Financial Partners Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Trimmed Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 113,500 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45M, down from 124,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 3,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 51,636 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 48,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Previously Announced That Cyramza Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Investigator-Assisted Progression-Free Survival; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER,LILLY IN PACT WITH OXFORD ON EMPAGLIFLOZIN STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 Profit View After Quarterly Earnings, Sales Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY)

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc holds 0.98% or 2.17 million shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va holds 154,111 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Personal Cap Advsr owns 484,162 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baltimore holds 0.04% or 1,934 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Natl Bank Dept holds 76,763 shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 74,285 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Lc holds 19,991 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Kempen Mngmt Nv reported 6,879 shares. Goelzer Invest Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 26,833 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 554,646 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 1.37% or 29,842 shares. Moreover, Capital City Trust Fl has 1.78% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wellington Shields Management Limited Company holds 0.66% or 36,370 shares in its portfolio. Accredited Invsts Incorporated accumulated 13,014 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 44,000 shares to 174,900 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ) by 13,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Shares for $26.94 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,498 were reported by Mai. Btr Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 2,542 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0.09% or 6,638 shares. Salem Counselors Inc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 8,221 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Enterprise Serv holds 0.06% or 2,485 shares. Filament has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Leavell Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,663 shares stake. 12.74M are held by Fmr Ltd. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 52,199 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Edge Wealth Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 38,398 were reported by Cibc World. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited (Wy) reported 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tdam Usa reported 11,636 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 8,307 are owned by Ipswich Inv Communication Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,825 shares to 152,681 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,514 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

