Pinnacle Financial Partners Stake in Deere & Co (DE) Lowered by $685,410; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 4,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 6,478 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 10,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.88M, down from 652,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $595.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 150,553 shares traded or 69.59% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $212.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 50,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc New.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.40 million for 7.30 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold KOP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,329 shares to 89,122 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,113 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).