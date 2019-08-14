Pinnacle Financial Partners Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Lowered by $673,164; Marshall Wace Llp Raised Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.88 Million as Valuation Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 3,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,002 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 11,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $160.44. About 937,127 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5692.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 5,387 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 93 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $10.33 during the last trading session, reaching $301.95. About 2.72M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 28,468 shares to 43,128 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Makemytrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 28,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,743 shares, and cut its stake in G1 Therapeutics.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 4,336 shares to 30,315 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

