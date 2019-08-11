Pinnacle Financial Partners Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Alpine Partners Vi Trimmed Its Holding

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 72.73 million shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 23/05/2018 – German solar battery maker sonnen secures Shell cash to expand; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 3,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,002 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 11,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.58 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 29,018 shares to 42,713 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Company owns 152,400 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan reported 179,400 shares. Iberiabank Corp stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ghp Inv Advsrs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 22,831 are owned by Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.4% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.73M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 10.21M are owned by Platinum Inv Mgmt Limited. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 16.10 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 26,008 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 55,484 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Com accumulated 67,503 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership owns 726,813 shares. Fiduciary reported 765,667 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 7,820 shares to 52,317 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).