Pinnacle Financial Partners Raised Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Stock Price Rose; Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.67 Million

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 6,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 151,853 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 144,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 745,383 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 69,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.08 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 1.39M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: Transition Services Pact With EG Group Won’t Have Material Effect on 2018 Results; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS ‘NO TRUTH’ TO TARGET-KROGER MERGER REPORT – CNBC, CITING; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $365.81M for 14.15 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,772 shares to 9,651 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kroger: Recession-Resistant Consumer Staples Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kroger Gains Edge, Food 4 Less Brings Home Delivery Service – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “U.S. CBD Sales to Grow an Average of 107% Annually Through 2023 – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kroger Co. (KR) Stock a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T owns 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 121,990 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.21% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1,316 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp accumulated 453,120 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 156,243 shares. Contravisory Mgmt owns 147,828 shares. 3,464 were reported by Captrust Advisors. Intrepid Cap Mngmt owns 44,949 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt reported 10,900 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 453,434 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Everence Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 9,798 shares. Assetmark reported 6,106 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp holds 3.14% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 2.80M shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 8,121 shares to 25,810 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,820 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Dips on Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Up – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.