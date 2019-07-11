Pinnacle Financial Partners Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $783,773; Qv Investors Cut Its Hyster (HY) Holding by $9.80 Million

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 4,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,454 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 36,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $209.48. About 1.33M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Hyster (HY) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 158,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,917 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 210,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Hyster for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 49,352 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 24/04/2018 – Scott Goodwin of Diameter Capital pitching short Rallye $RAL based in France; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q Rev $788.2M; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 30.25C, EST. 31.5C; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Ameriprise Financial holds 36,270 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 4,000 shares stake. 907 are owned by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 62,994 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 15,000 shares. Regions holds 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 400 shares. Karpas Strategies Llc has 14,345 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.21% or 85,659 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 1,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weik Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Independent Order Of Foresters reported 455 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1458 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $19.51 million activity. Rankin Margaret Pollard bought 3 shares worth $187. On Monday, March 18 Rankin Claiborne Read III bought $451 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 7 shares. Another trade for 3 shares valued at $194 was bought by Seelbach Taplin E. $195 worth of stock was bought by Seelbach Thomas Wilson on Friday, March 1. 4 shares valued at $258 were bought by Kuipers Evelyn R on Thursday, March 7. RANKIN THOMAS T bought $58,668 worth of stock or 903 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim reported 4,508 shares. First Interstate Bank holds 886 shares. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Bankshares Of Omaha reported 1.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Regions Fin invested 1.27% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.52% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 13.19 million shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 3,199 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co reported 16,804 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Blair William Il stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Co holds 1.95% or 65,337 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Interocean Limited Liability accumulated 1,802 shares. Schulhoff Com reported 0.23% stake. Sterling Cap Management holds 1,954 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,228 shares to 116,129 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,610 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).