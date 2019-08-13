Pinnacle Financial Partners Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $411,921; Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) Holding Increased by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 3,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 46,408 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 42,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 2.37 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.56% . The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 44,323 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 18.11% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass; 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 TECNOGLASS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q EPS 30c

Since May 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11,430 activity.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ooma Inc Com by 30,000 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc Com.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,267 shares to 22,673 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,476 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

