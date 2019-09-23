Pinnacle Financial Partners Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Boosted as Stock Price Declined; Home Depot (HD) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 30,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, down from 49,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $226.25. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 6,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 210,495 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, up from 204,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 7.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 17,057 shares to 61,779 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,026 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,975 shares to 12,746 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.45 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.