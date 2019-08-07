Pinnacle Financial Partners Position in Boeing Co (BA) Cut by $2.24 Million as Valuation Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Bright Rock Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $7.14 Million as Valuation Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,820 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 12,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $328.15. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 4.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer And owns 850 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sol Cap Mgmt owns 4,542 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 33,799 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 147,633 shares. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bangor Retail Bank holds 0.1% or 1,394 shares. 31,447 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Counsel. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 2,000 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 11,695 shares. Alphamark Lc reported 340 shares. U S Invsts holds 13,022 shares. 13,128 were accumulated by Intrust Comml Bank Na. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 3,111 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 2.90M shares. 1,142 were reported by Chesley Taft And Ltd.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,729 shares to 86,638 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 40,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.95M for 20.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 110,700 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 293 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.16% or 1.55M shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 447,746 shares. Cetera Advsrs holds 0.09% or 42,010 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 601 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.21% stake. 15,165 were reported by Harbour Management Ltd Llc. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 20,969 shares. 2,289 are held by Shelton Capital. The California-based Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 8,230 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee.