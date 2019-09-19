Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Stock Value Rose While Phocas Financial Has Cut Holding by $942,324; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Raised Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $464,723

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 16,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 155,252 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, down from 171,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 274,969 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,868 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70 million, up from 31,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spectrum Mgmt Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burt Wealth reported 8,455 shares stake. Swift Run Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 1,858 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 76,163 shares. Shapiro Capital Limited Liability has 633,126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 42.07 million shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 3.28% or 40,688 shares. Westwood Inc has invested 0.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 52,787 shares. Lionstone Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 96,320 shares. Capital Rech Glob Invsts reported 5.29 million shares. Maple Cap Mgmt invested in 87,668 shares or 3.9% of the stock. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 2.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 845,160 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 49,595 shares to 142,785 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,048 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com reported 6,146 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trust Company Of Virginia Va stated it has 4,069 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 3,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Channing Mgmt Lc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 219,780 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 51,090 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Inc holds 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 3,130 shares. Sigma Planning owns 7,432 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 4,479 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). City Holdg invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Lc holds 94,565 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 41,043 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 17,415 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 18,032 shares to 179,462 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) by 49,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).

