Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lowered Its Holding; As Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Market Valuation Rose, Marcato Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $1.21 Million

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by 61.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 356,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 225,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33 million, down from 582,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 43,388 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 59,167 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Capital holds 35,450 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 42,025 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 52,506 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 8,305 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Com reported 1,897 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 855 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,328 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 3,444 shares. Washington National Bank & Trust owns 879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company reported 16,000 shares. Regions Corporation reported 6,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 83 shares. 15,900 were reported by Bessemer Gru.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares to 167,000 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,258 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.37M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management owns 3,118 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc reported 10,930 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 113,198 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). First Mercantile Trust owns 490 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 36,343 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 16,311 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 341,969 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 6,500 shares. 407,208 are owned by Bancorp Of America Corporation De. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 169,586 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Alphaone Investment Serv Ltd Liability Company reported 33,665 shares stake.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 54,391 shares to 58,206 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE) by 59,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solut (NYSE:BFAM).

