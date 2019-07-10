Pinnacle Financial Partners Maintains Stake in Chevron New (CVX); Indexiq Advisors Cut Its Verint Sys (VRNT) Holding by $1.33 Million; Stock Price Rose

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 22,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 49,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 447,942 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,482 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 95,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer International Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Pnc Financial Group Inc stated it has 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Captrust Fincl invested in 3,520 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss State Bank reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 6,105 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 150,050 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Ftb has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 184 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.07% or 6,000 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 405,708 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Regions Corporation reported 8,888 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 299,775 shares.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 23.38 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Euro by 168,778 shares to 336,884 shares, valued at $36.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 146,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $64,182 activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. 4,750 shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, worth $532,950 on Tuesday, January 15.