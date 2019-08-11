Pinnacle Financial Partners Lowered Its Position in General Mls (GIS) by $737,919; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake as Share Price Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 336,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 380,328 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 717,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.16 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 14,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,864 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 37,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51 million for 17.51 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,660 shares to 57,050 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 28,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,484 shares. 20,487 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 10,200 shares. 24,420 are held by Jensen. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 91,617 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Greylin Mangement Inc stated it has 148,543 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Gp Lc has invested 0.42% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.19% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fulton Bancorp Na holds 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 37,395 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,174 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Com reported 1,111 shares. First Tru Lp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Guardian Life Insur Com Of America holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1,720 shares.

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Homes 4 Rent declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Demystifying The Powerful Preferred Stock Universe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “REIT ETFs That Capitalize on the Increasing Number of Renters – ETF Trends” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Homes 4 Rent Announces Board Changes – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.