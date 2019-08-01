Pinnacle Financial Partners Lowered Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding as Valuation Declined; As Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Stock Price Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted Its Stake by $333,094

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 8,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 3,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 12,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 116,371 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 58.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 11,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 31,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, up from 19,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 135,873 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.43% stake. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,644 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 390,872 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.12% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc Inc reported 23,788 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Third Security Ltd Company stated it has 1.14 million shares or 4.93% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 2.01 million shares. Lucas Cap Mgmt accumulated 32,923 shares. Samson Mgmt Limited Liability holds 487,275 shares or 17.03% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Raymond James And Assoc owns 4.16 million shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 4,510 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 19.60 million shares stake.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,541 shares to 274,906 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 40,303 shares to 388,808 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.61 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Capital Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,225 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri reported 0.34% stake. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1,750 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 24,631 shares. Olstein Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.81% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Regions Finance Corp holds 118,886 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt invested in 4,202 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 499,802 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 3.18% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hrt Fincl Lc holds 0.05% or 3,166 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 23,975 shares. 3.58M were accumulated by Intll Invsts. Greatmark Inv Prtn has 64,278 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 310,930 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd accumulated 2,111 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

