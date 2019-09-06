Pinnacle Financial Partners Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $464,394; Capital International Sarl Has Upped Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 4.34 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 11,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 179,117 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 168,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 12.11M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,882 shares to 6,820 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 30,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,836 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (NYSE:DB) by 66,607 shares to 340,222 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,900 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.