Pinnacle Financial Partners Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $547,295; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake Held by Pnc Financial Services Group Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 4,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,129 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30M, up from 237,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 645.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 486,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 562,309 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.25 million, up from 75,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 740,687 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England & Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,934 shares. Coatue Limited Com has 5.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.23 million shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd accumulated 407,243 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Kentucky-based Barr E S And Co has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,350 are owned by First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Incorporated. 4.91M are owned by Sei. The Ohio-based Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miracle Mile Limited holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 83,033 shares. Dorsey Wright has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 181,351 are held by Baskin Fincl. D Scott Neal accumulated 1,724 shares. Illinois-based Martin Invest Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Capital LP invested in 0.54% or 264,238 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa invested in 339,804 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Windows 10 on 900M+ devices – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,230 shares to 2,514 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 17,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,208 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 2.93 million shares to 8.95M shares, valued at $383.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 17,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,236 shares, and cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Advisory Corp holds 0.94% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 41,452 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Northern Tru Corp owns 1.96 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0.01% or 123,143 shares. 2,871 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Art Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,800 shares. Huntington Bank reported 6,562 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). First Hawaiian National Bank owns 0.03% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 5,899 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 18,556 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd invested in 33,802 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 385 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Company Of America. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).