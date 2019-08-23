Pinnacle Financial Partners Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake; Costco Wholesale (COST) Valuation Rose While Connors Investor Services Boosted Its Holding

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 56,661 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 51,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.51M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 5,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 44,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 38,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 14.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Cambridge Analytica preyed on ‘neuroticism’; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 30/05/2018 – Facebook looks “less like an ad business and more like an attack surface,” said James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox; 22/05/2018 – APPS WILL NOW ONLY GET LIMITED ACCESS TO INFORMATION -ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – Steve Bannon Oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s 2014 Mining Of Facebook Data: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FOUND $1 OF SPEND, “ALMOST NOTHING” FROM RUSSIAN IRA ON ADVERTS IN 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK PAUSED APP REVIEW LAST WEEK WHILE IT IMPLEMENT CHANGES; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Harvested Data of Up to 87 Million Users; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital CEO Says Consumers Partly At Fault For Facebook (Video); 25/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,252 shares to 8,002 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,692 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

