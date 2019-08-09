Pinnacle Financial Partners Lifted Citigroup (C) Position By $316,820; Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of MAT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) latest ratings:

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mkm Partners New Target: $13.0000 14.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $23 New Target: $20 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Hold New Target: $12.25 Maintain

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 8.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired 5,110 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 67,573 shares with $4.20 million value, up from 62,463 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $147.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 4.78 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Mattel, Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.99M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Fjarde Ap has 99,174 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Adage Prtnrs Grp Limited has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Ckw Finance Group accumulated 0% or 1,700 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd reported 44,800 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 13,247 shares. State Street reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Thompson Mngmt Inc reported 0.1% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 304,389 were reported by Prudential. American Intl Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 18,800 shares. 229,790 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Mattel Stock Just Sank 11% – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mattel pulls planned bond sale; shares plunge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mattel Earnings: MAT Stock Gains as Q2 Sales Up 2%, Top Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel (MAT) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Declining Revenues Hurt Mattel (MAT) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. 30,000 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares with value of $418,800 were bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J. On Monday, February 11 the insider Eilola Michael J. sold $171,356. Lynch Roger bought $107,968 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. Kreiz Ynon had bought 71,425 shares worth $1.00 million on Thursday, February 21. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $279,000 was made by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J on Friday, February 22.

The stock decreased 12.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 6.87M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 06/04/2018 – MATTEL INC MAT.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATES TO $15 FROM $16; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL: YNON KREIZ NAMED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 18/05/2018 – Mattel Rejected Proposal From MGA Chief; 16/03/2018 – MATTEL RATINGS PLACED ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IS SAID TO BE RESIGNING; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – NOMINATION OF GEORGIADIS AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IS WITHDRAWN, NO NOMINEE FOR ELECTION WILL BE NAMED IN PLACE OF GEORGIADIS; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL NOMINATES BRADLEY, LAURSEN, RIOS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 20/04/2018 – MATTEL – KREIZ TO GET TARGET ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY UNDER MATTEL INCENTIVE PLAN OF 150% OF BASE SALARY, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 300% OF BASE SALARY

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 4,182 shares to 172,610 valued at $26.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 6,187 shares and now owns 30,763 shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 3.26M shares. Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Management Limited Com has invested 3.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.86% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7.85M shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,535 shares. Sterling Investment Mgmt has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.34M shares. Moneta Grp Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,327 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 16,609 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 5.90M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Wright Investors Inc owns 51,081 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The California-based Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burney Company has 0.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 703,661 are owned by Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 27.91% above currents $65.54 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Jefferies upgraded the shares of C in report on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating.