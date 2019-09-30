Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Holding in Nike (NKE); King Wealth Management Group Upped Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 87.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 9,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 20,877 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 11,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.75. About 8.83 million shares traded or 45.71% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 7,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 101,421 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, up from 94,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 7.04M shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fincl reported 13,903 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 28,442 shares. 134,307 are owned by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of. Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 91,088 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 162,763 shares. Burke Herbert Bank Tru owns 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,606 shares. Calamos Ltd Llc accumulated 438,773 shares. British Columbia Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Investec Asset Management Ltd stated it has 280,651 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh reported 103,532 shares. Adirondack Tru owns 4,060 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Liability stated it has 10,326 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 127,786 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Monetary Management stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Hill Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 2.33M shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,325 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Raub Brock Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 249,744 shares or 4.29% of its portfolio. Vision Cap Management Inc has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 130,942 shares or 0.78% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Winslow Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Profit Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% or 23,030 shares. Oppenheimer And Company, a New York-based fund reported 63,960 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.95% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.85M shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak has 3.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jensen Inv Incorporated accumulated 2.41M shares.

