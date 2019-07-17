Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Aes (AES) Shares Declined While Globeflex Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $318,474

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 17,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,658 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 147,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 7.32 million shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 7,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,564 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 115,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $204.12. About 10.15M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Apple Rumors: 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Teardown Reveals Changes – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,252 shares to 8,002 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,182 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 425,768 shares. Amer Money Management Ltd Liability holds 4.53% or 42,874 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Management accumulated 0% or 80,520 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prudential Inc has invested 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Choate Invest Advsrs owns 108,660 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Lincoln Capital Limited Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,710 shares. 8,252 were reported by Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. First Tru Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 139,345 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lee Danner And Bass owns 131,991 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. S R Schill has invested 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Sanders has invested 7.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 2.49% or 230,799 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 28,161 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 473,792 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 190,331 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 200,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 47,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Madison Invest has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Principal Fin Gp Inc Inc holds 1.02 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 280 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1,268 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc accumulated 0.03% or 310,416 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.5% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 308,396 shares. 2,800 were reported by Markston Ltd. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 517,747 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 27,191 shares to 43,834 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Ord (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48M for 15.30 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Breaks Ground on 400 MWh Energy Storage Project in Southern California – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.